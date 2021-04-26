Belt Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Belt has a market capitalization of $64.47 million and $6.79 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $79.43 or 0.00148077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00060869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00269260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.07 or 0.01004955 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.74 or 0.00683695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,438.39 or 0.99621228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

