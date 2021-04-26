Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $20.58 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.6% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 22,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO opened at $488.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.24 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.34 and its 200 day moving average is $475.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

