Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $827.89.

EQIX opened at $718.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $673.35 and its 200 day moving average is $713.41. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

