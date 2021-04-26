Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $1.30 on Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $112.63 million and approximately $54.61 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000621 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 86,566,760 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

