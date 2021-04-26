Baskin Financial Services Inc. Invests $259,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $181.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $183.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.79 and a 200 day moving average of $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.