Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $22.78 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Vail Resorts comprises 2.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.19% of Vail Resorts worth $22,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $333.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.09 and a 52-week high of $334.42.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.21.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.