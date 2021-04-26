Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTDPY. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.