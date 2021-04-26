Barclays Increases The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $70.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.14 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.