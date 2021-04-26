Barclays Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $150.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.27.
Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $154.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 515.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $163.43.
In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.