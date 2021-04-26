Barclays Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $150.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $154.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 515.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

