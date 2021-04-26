Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,113 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $124,834,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 166,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 194.9% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.