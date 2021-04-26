Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,463 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in L Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 102,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in L Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,886. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.