Barber Financial Group Inc. Invests $674,000 in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCIV traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $22.07. 322,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,887,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

