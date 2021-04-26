Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.72. 7,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,545. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

