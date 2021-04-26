Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.97. 58,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

