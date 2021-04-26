Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,046,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

