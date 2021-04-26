Banner Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banner in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter.

Get Banner alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

BANR stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Banner by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Banner by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.