Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Bank First worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bank First by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bank First by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank First during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank First alerts:

BFC stock opened at $71.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $550.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.38. Bank First Co. has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.