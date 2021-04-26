Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

BLDP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.55 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

