Balancer Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Balancer has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $363.16 million and approximately $81.46 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $52.30 or 0.00098202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00063941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00061409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.12 or 0.00741918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00093995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.44 or 0.07378272 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

