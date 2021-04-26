Avery Dennison (AVY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $202.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $202.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.79 and its 200 day moving average is $162.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.36.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.