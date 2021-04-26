Avalanche 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $242.99 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $25.37 or 0.00047413 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $242.99 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00310750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00026579 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,842,254 coins and its circulating supply is 128,676,219 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.