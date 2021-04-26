Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.82.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.23. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $106.12.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 72.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

