Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Cut by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.87.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $295.27 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.57 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.57. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

