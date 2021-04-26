Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.