Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $23.96 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 6.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after buying an additional 408,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD opened at $75.29 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

