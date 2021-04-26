Atlas Crest Investment Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 26th (OTCMKTS:ACICU)

Atlas Crest Investment’s (OTCMKTS:ACICU) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 26th. Atlas Crest Investment had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Atlas Crest Investment stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04.

