Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAWW. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.29.
AAWW stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,215,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,600,131. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
