Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAWW. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.29.

AAWW stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,215,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,600,131. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

