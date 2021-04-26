Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Power were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 186,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Power by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 112,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Power by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Atlantic Power by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Power by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 144,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

Shares of NYSE AT opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power Co. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

