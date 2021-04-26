Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athira Pharma (ATHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.