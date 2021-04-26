Aspen Technology (AZPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $150.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $91.15 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $670,791. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

