Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of RTX opened at $80.54 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

