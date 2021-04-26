Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $117.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

