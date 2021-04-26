Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $880,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:BABA opened at $232.08 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $627.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.54.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
