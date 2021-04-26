Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 50 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $772,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $220.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.34. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

