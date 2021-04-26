Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $383.03 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.97 and a 12 month high of $384.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.