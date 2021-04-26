ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 137.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $123.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

