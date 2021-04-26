Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $365.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $359.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.41.

Arista Networks stock opened at $318.64 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,797,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 294.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

