Argus Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $87.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.72.

NYSE:C opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after buying an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

