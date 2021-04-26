Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $57,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $226.78 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

