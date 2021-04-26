Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 57,669 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,669 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in WEX were worth $52,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WEX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $227.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.68 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

