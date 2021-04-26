Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,389 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 53,614 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $53,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.