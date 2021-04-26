Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 211,700 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 211,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 54.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 176.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $262.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.83. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

