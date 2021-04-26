Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 180,900 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,572,000. United Rentals accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.1% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of URI opened at $318.94 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $341.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.85 and its 200-day moving average is $256.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

