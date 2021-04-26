Arden Trust Co Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.42. 64,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,663. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

