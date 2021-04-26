Arden Trust Co Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.45. 124,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.24. The company has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

