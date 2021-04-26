Arden Trust Co Purchases 295 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $58.97. 13,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,609. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.