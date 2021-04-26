Arden Trust Co Lowers Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,706 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

CREE traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,699. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.03. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CREE shares. Bank of America began coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.07.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

