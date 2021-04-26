Arden Trust Co Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $5.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.83. 21,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,513. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.98.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

