Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.29. 12,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,444. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

