ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARCB. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,003. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ArcBest by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

